Carrabelle Museum Day paying tribute to members of Armed Forces Saturday

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - All three museums found in Carrabelle, the Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and Crooked River Lighthouse, will be celebrating Museum Day on Saturday.

Hosted jointly by the three, the museums said that this special day will be used to pay tribute to the members and veterans of our country’s Armed Forces as part of National Military Appreciation Month. The museums will have special displays featuring some Franklin County residents who served in the military, as well as those from the U.S. Lighthouse Service.

Admission to all three museums is free for everyone.

Hosted jointly by the three, the museums said that this special day will be used to pay tribute to the members and veterans of our country’s Armed Forces as part of National Military Appreciation Month. (Carrabelle Museums)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.