Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, April 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was much better Sunday morning than 24 hours prior as a cold front moved south of the viewing area. With high pressure at the surface behind the front, they sky is forecast to be mostly sunny Sunday with drier conditions. The high temperatures will be closer to average and range from the upper 70s to near 80 in most locations. The northwest to northerly breeze will stick around. For those that plan on getting into the water in Franklin County and points west, there is a high risk of rip currents and swimming will be dangerous. Please pay attention to the beach flags and follow advice of local officials.

The weather stays nice through mid week as high pressure slides into the Atlantic, but the wind flow will shift from the north to the southeast. Models differ on the level of moisture at the surface, but rain chances will be near zero through Wednesday and only a 10% chance of a stray shower Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s with lows near 60 to the lower 60s.

Guidance models also differ on the weather setup at the end of the week, leaving a low-confidence forecast with respect to rain chances. But conditions will improve overall for at least low-end rain chances Friday (30%) and Saturday (20%) under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 both days. Continue to check back over the next few days for updates on the forecast for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.