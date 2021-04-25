Advertisement

City of Valdosta to hold community ‘hot spot’ neighborhood clean-up event Saturday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta will host a Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot clean-up in District 3 on Saturday.

City staff and volunteers will be working from 9 a.m-12 p.m. in the District 3 neighborhoods. Residents who live in the area are encouraged to start gathering bulk trash items to be placed by the road for pickup beginning Monday. Valdosta Public Works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week for free.

Any items not picked up during the week can be disposed of during the clean-up event on Saturday, according to the city. City staff will have lawn equipment available on site for use by any residents in the cleanup area.

You can sign up to volunteer at the clean up event by clicking here. The check-in tent for volunteers and City staff will be located at Macedonia First Baptist Church 715 J.L. Lomax Drive.

The City of Valdosta will host a “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot cleanup in District 3 on Saturday.(City of Valdosta)

