Cooking with Parker - Pulled Pork Tacos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Pulled Pork Tacos.
Ingredients
3 to 4lb of pork shoulder
2 to 3 tablespoons of each seasoning or until well coated (garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, oregano)
1 tsp of chili powder and cumin
1 package of shredded mozzarella cheese
2 cups of water (you also use broth or pineapple/ orange juice)
Directions
Place pork shoulder in a crock pot.
Season well with the above seasonings.
Add 2 cups of water to the pot and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.
Once the meat is done, shredded it with a fork.
Enjoy on a warm tortilla with cheese, pineapple salsa, and salsa verde!
Pineapple Salsa
1 cup of pineapples diced
½ cup of bell peppers diced
½ cup of onions diced
Squeezed lime
½ of cilantro
Salt and pepper
Mix all ingredient in a bowl and stir!
