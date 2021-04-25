Cooking with Parker - Pulled Pork Tacos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her recipe for Pulled Pork Tacos.

Ingredients

3 to 4lb of pork shoulder

2 to 3 tablespoons of each seasoning or until well coated (garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, oregano)

1 tsp of chili powder and cumin

1 package of shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups of water (you also use broth or pineapple/ orange juice)

Directions

Place pork shoulder in a crock pot.

Season well with the above seasonings.

Add 2 cups of water to the pot and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Once the meat is done, shredded it with a fork.

Enjoy on a warm tortilla with cheese, pineapple salsa, and salsa verde!

Pineapple Salsa

1 cup of pineapples diced

½ cup of bell peppers diced

½ cup of onions diced

Squeezed lime

½ of cilantro

Salt and pepper

Mix all ingredient in a bowl and stir!

