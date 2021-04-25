Advertisement

First-ever full-time social worker joins Seminole Co. School System

For the first time ever, students in Seminole County will have a full-time social worker to...
For the first time ever, students in Seminole County will have a full-time social worker to turn to if they need additional support.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time ever, students in Seminole County will have a full-time social worker to turn to if they need additional support.

The school board agreed to hire the worker using funds from the recently passed state budget. The majority of which, went toward K-12 education.

“This person is going to be able to help us in so many ways that we really haven’t had in the past,” Superintendent Mark Earnest.

He said the county previously had a part-time social worker. This new position will be better able to connect students with county programs they may need, like child and health services.

“Really for the first time, provide true wrap-around services if we have some kids that are really struggling and need some things,” he said. “Hopefully, this social worker will be able to point them in the right direction of where some of those things are, or in some cases provide them with the things that they need to be successful in school.”

The school system doesn’t have a truancy officer to check up on kids who don’t come to class either.

“Most of the time we send the sheriff’s office out or the police department out to know why the student isn’t in school. Well now, the face of the school won’t be law enforcement it will be this social worker,” he informed.

Earnest said the county has needed a full-time social worker for a long time. The extra funds in this fiscal year’s budget helped encourage them to make the decision.

“The overall package, there is about $1 million. And it’s also going to help us take some things off of our SPLOST that we were going to buy. I mean, it’s just been a big shot in the arm.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Court documents show that the jury found Koikos guilty of DUI manslaughter after nearly 11...
Verdict made in Koikos case
New changes will affect how you make phone calls.
Changes to Tallahassee phone number area code spark conversation
A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3...
Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend

Latest News

The new open season at Wild Adventures is starting with new attractions after a challenging 2020.
Wild Adventures celebrating new season with new attractions
Hosted jointly by the three, the museums said that this special day will be used to pay tribute...
Carrabelle Museum Day paying tribute to members of Armed Forces Saturday
The City of Valdosta will host a Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot clean-up in District 3...
City of Valdosta to hold community ‘hot spot’ neighborhood clean-up event Saturday
Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23.
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile