First-ever full-time social worker joins Seminole Co. School System

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time ever, students in Seminole County will have a full-time social worker to turn to if they need additional support.

The school board agreed to hire the worker using funds from the recently passed state budget. The majority of which, went toward K-12 education.

“This person is going to be able to help us in so many ways that we really haven’t had in the past,” Superintendent Mark Earnest.

He said the county previously had a part-time social worker. This new position will be better able to connect students with county programs they may need, like child and health services.

“Really for the first time, provide true wrap-around services if we have some kids that are really struggling and need some things,” he said. “Hopefully, this social worker will be able to point them in the right direction of where some of those things are, or in some cases provide them with the things that they need to be successful in school.”

The school system doesn’t have a truancy officer to check up on kids who don’t come to class either.

“Most of the time we send the sheriff’s office out or the police department out to know why the student isn’t in school. Well now, the face of the school won’t be law enforcement it will be this social worker,” he informed.

Earnest said the county has needed a full-time social worker for a long time. The extra funds in this fiscal year’s budget helped encourage them to make the decision.

“The overall package, there is about $1 million. And it’s also going to help us take some things off of our SPLOST that we were going to buy. I mean, it’s just been a big shot in the arm.”

