Hannah’s Saturday, April 24th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line of storms moving through South Georgia and Southern Alabama has the potential to impact Big Bend and South Georgia in the next several hours. There is still plenty of convective energy over the region, along with decent wind shear. Both these factors will help storms continue overnight.

The storms impacting Alabama will move into the Georgia counties bordering the state line by 11 p.m. Saturday night and continue to move to the east. Storms will then move into the Big Bend, weakening as they move to the southeast. Hazards with these storms include isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for South Georgia until 10:00 PM EDT. This watch may be extended as storms continue through the next several hours. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for South Georgia through 2 a.m. tonight. Make sure to turn around and don’t drown. A level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather is still in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia through tomorrow morning. The Pinpoint Weather Team will monitor the storms both on-air and online all throughout the night.

After the storms move out, Sunday morning, we’ll wake up to a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s in the afternoon.

