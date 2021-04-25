Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, April 25th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! What a difference twenty-four hours can make! It’s a beautiful evening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’s a perfect day to go outside for a walk.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the mid-50s with a clear sky.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine outside the window and temperatures in the mid-50s. The sunshine will stick around for the entire day, thanks to an area of high pressure in the southeastern United States. Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s. It will be a perfect day to have lunch outside.

The sunshine will stick around through the middle of the week, with temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s. At the end of the week, another cold front will move through the region. The front will bring in a chance for showers and storms Friday and into the weekend.

