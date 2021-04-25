Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy saves injured alligator

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator late Saturday...
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office saved an injured baby alligator late Saturday evening.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator found on Highway 231 late Saturday evening.

According to JCSO, Deputy Mears responded to the call and took the injured alligator into custody, away from traffic.

After consulting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Deputy Mears relocated the alligator to a safe space.

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 24, 2021

