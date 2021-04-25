Advertisement

J&J vaccines to resume in Florida at federally-supported sites Monday

One-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Monday at federally-supported...
One-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Monday at federally-supported vaccine sites, the Florida Department of Emergency Management announced.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Monday at federally-supported vaccine sites, the Florida Department of Emergency Management announced this weekend.

In a thread of Tweets by the department, it was stated that all federally-supported vaccine sites will begin J&J vaccines at 7 a.m. Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day.

This comes following the April 13 suspension of these vaccines after studies showed blood clots as a side effect of receiving the vaccine.

According to the department, site staff have received additional training, based off the guidance issued by the CDC and the FDA, and the COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.

The new form is as follows:

The COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance...
The COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.(Florida Department of Health)
The COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance...
The COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.(Florida Department of Health)

As of Sunday, the state has not yet determined which mobile vaccination events will resume administering this vaccine. “However, all events are prepared to continue administering either Pfizer or Moderna,” the department wrote.

Some states have already resumed giving the J&J vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Court documents show that the jury found Koikos guilty of DUI manslaughter after nearly 11...
Verdict made in Koikos case
New changes will affect how you make phone calls.
Changes to Tallahassee phone number area code spark conversation
A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3...
Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend

Latest News

Thomasville wraps up 100th Rose Show and Festival
Rain or shine, Thomasville’s Rose Show Festival completed their 100th showing Saturday, a feat...
Thomasville wraps up 100th Rose Show and Festival
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator late Saturday...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy saves injured alligator
Kaydyn
WCTV Good Morning Show -- Weekend Edition - VOD - Kadyn