J&J vaccines to resume in Florida at federally-supported sites Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Monday at federally-supported vaccine sites, the Florida Department of Emergency Management announced this weekend.

In a thread of Tweets by the department, it was stated that all federally-supported vaccine sites will begin J&J vaccines at 7 a.m. Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day.

This comes following the April 13 suspension of these vaccines after studies showed blood clots as a side effect of receiving the vaccine.

According to the department, site staff have received additional training, based off the guidance issued by the CDC and the FDA, and the COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.

The new form is as follows:

The COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance. (Florida Department of Health)

As of Sunday, the state has not yet determined which mobile vaccination events will resume administering this vaccine. “However, all events are prepared to continue administering either Pfizer or Moderna,” the department wrote.

Some states have already resumed giving the J&J vaccine.

