Advertisement

Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger at crime scene

Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his...
Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his neighbor’s driveway. He faces multiple charges, including criminal damage.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Maricopa Police Department said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Court documents show that the jury found Koikos guilty of DUI manslaughter after nearly 11...
Verdict made in Koikos case
The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
New changes will affect how you make phone calls.
Changes to Tallahassee phone number area code spark conversation
A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3...
Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend

Latest News

The event raised more than $8,000 for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center, and the...
Young boy crowned No. 1 Josh after pool noodle fight in Nebraska
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Because the mansion is for sale, the couple apparently thought the $5 million property was...
Couple invites guests to wedding at mansion they didn't own or have permission to use
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Murder, other charges filed against man in shooting of girl at McDonald’s drive-thru