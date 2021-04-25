Thomasville wraps up 100th Rose Show and Festival

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Rain or shine, Thomasville’s Rose Show Festival completed their 100th showing Saturday, a feat deserving of celebration.

“So just thinking back 100 years ago, someone thought that this was important enough to start, so we’re continuing on the same tradition,” explained City Special Events Coordinator Madison Eaton.

The Thursday through Saturday event was filled with festivities and were challenged by severe weather, but with the help of the community, the city was able to move the outside venues to indoors.

Eaton added, “We wanted to make sure that we could have everybody still come out for all of those events and for all of the flower shows, and we’re just thankful that we were still able to move forward with a lot of things.”

This community effort made groups like the Civic Garden Club feel thankful for the support.

“I don’t know a word, a word in the Webster dictionary that could let you know how I feel about the city, and the city has shown me what they could do for us,” said Civic Garden Club President Lessie Tillman.

The group changed venues two times because of weather, but was happy to take advantage of any opportunity to keep the show going.

“Well, one thing that being the size of it is we were able to get everything in that we needed to get in,” said Earnestive Shannon of the Civic Garden Club.

Regardless of the struggles, residents and city staff alike say the centennial show was a success.

“We had so many people come out. That was the most people I’ve seen out in downtown in a while. I think it was a huge success and a really big economic boost for our downtown.”

The City of Thomasville also told WCTV that they hope to have the 101st Rose Show Festival to be even bigger and better..

