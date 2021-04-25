TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23. Davis is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches, has long, braided, black hair and braces. TPD she was last seen wearing a tan jacket ad black and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

