TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway juvenile.
Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23. Davis is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches, has long, braided, black hair and braces. TPD she was last seen wearing a tan jacket ad black and white shoes.
If you have any information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.
Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Niyha's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, April 24, 2021
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.