TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23.
Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School on April 23. Davis is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches, has long, braided, black hair and braces. TPD she was last seen wearing a tan jacket ad black and white shoes.

Niyah Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Leon High School. Davis is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches, has long, braided, black hair and braces,(Tallahassee Police Department)

If you have any information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Niyha's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, April 24, 2021

