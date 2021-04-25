Advertisement

WCSO on scene at ‘serious’ traffic crash

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of what it says is a "serious" traffic accident on 319 near Whiddon Lake Road.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious” traffic accident on 319 near Whiddon Lake Road.(WHSV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene at a “serious” traffic accident on 319 near Whiddon Lake Road.

As of 4:20 p.m., the northbound lane is shut down.

Drivers are asked to, if possible, avoid the area.

We are currently on scene of a serious traffic crash on 319 near Whiddon Lake Rd. Currently the north bound lane is shut down. If possible avoid the area.

Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Sunday, April 25, 2021

