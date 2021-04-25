Wild Adventures celebrating new season with new attractions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A wild start to summer is underway in Valdosta. The new open season at Wild Adventures is starting with new attractions after a challenging 2020.

The theme park is coming back with a number of new shows and exhibits..

“We’ve been welcoming so many guests and we’re so excited to see them again this year, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been recommitting ourselves to providing some quality entertainment that families can enjoy this year,” said Wild Adventures employee Adam Floyd.

The summer concert series is back beginning in June, and surprise shows are scattered through the park.

“It’s refreshing,” said visitor Kameron Oliver. “Hopefully it’ll be a little better going forward and we can get passed the corona.” Kameron and Kayla Oliver are one family who is finally feeling safe and ready to return..

They introduce their daughter Aubrey to the animals at the new petting zoo, which was a 25th anniversary addition that pays homage to Liberty Farms where Wild Adventures all began.

This was an experience this family said is “coming full circle.”

“I’s especially fun for me because my parents brought me here when I was a kid, it’s good to be able to return the favor,” the Olivers said.

Wild Adventures is also starting “Dive In Movies” this year where they’ll be airing movies in the water park on Friday nights starting next month.

