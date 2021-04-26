2021 NFL Draft Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week is the best football gets outside of the actual football season as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to be held.

After holding last year’s draft entirely remotely and in the basement of NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell’s house, this season it returns to a mostly in-person affair in Cleveland, Ohio.

The world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers return an insane amount of the core that won them Super Bowl LV in February, but there are some spots that could use some reinforcements, most notably some help at offensive tackle and in the defensive trench.

As a matter of fact, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson’s three-round mock has the Bucs trading out of the first round with Dallas and making their first selection at 44th overall with Davis Mills (QB, Stanford) to back up Tom Brady. Wilson also mocks Marlo Tiupulotu (DL, USC) to sure up the Bucs on the defensive side of the ball and Demetric Felton (WR/RB, UCLA) to give the offense another weapon at TB12′s disposal.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht says there’s a big difference in the draft between wants and needs.

“You always have what you want going into the draft, you don’t necessarily come out of it with everything you went in trying to get because it depends on if the players there if you need a certain position or want a certain position,” Licht said. “It’s not as easy as just picking any player at that position so it’s all just kind of gonna depend on who’s there on the board.”

