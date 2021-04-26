Advertisement

Bainbridge woman reunited with dog nearly a month after it ran away

A Bainbridge woman has been reunited with her dog after it ran away nearly a month ago, Bainbridge Public Safety said Sunday evening.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge woman has been reunited with her dog after it ran away nearly a month ago, Bainbridge Public Safety said Sunday evening.

According to BPS, the dog that jumped out of her elderly owner’s vehicle on April 8, and her owner was unable to catch her.

Sunday, the pair was reunited.

UPDATE: LYLA HAS BEEN FOUND!!!! ***Reunion photo posted in the comments! 😊🐕

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Sunday, April 25, 2021

