Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield

A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.

Springfield Police say late Sunday night they responded to a home on Everitt Avenue. They say they spoke with a teenager who said she woke up to her mother pointing a gun at her.

The teenager told officers she ran away from the house to a neighbor’s home. She said she heard two gunshots while she was running.

She reportedly told officers her 5-year-old sister was still in the house with their mother.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parker Police arrived and helped establish a perimeter. Authorities evacuated neighboring homes.

Police say after trying to make contact with the woman and receiving no response, they forced their way into the home. They say they found the mother dead with a single gunshot wound and still holding the gun. Police also found the child dead in the home.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt released this statement about the incident:

“We are aware of the tragic situation involving the shooting in Springfield and our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of those involved. Our trauma team has been working throughout the day today with those impacted and we will continue to do all we can to support our student, her family members and friends. I am so proud of the myriad of ways in which our educators support our students, in good times and tragic times, and I know that we will circle the wagons once more and lift this young lady up in every way possible. This is just another great reminder that public schools are on the frontlines with our students and we will always do everything possible to take care of our young people. We appreciate our trusted law enforcement partners and their work in this case as well as the care, concern and ongoing support from our trauma team members and the teachers who love and work with our student. No child should have to suffer an immense trauma like this and we will do all we can to support her.”

