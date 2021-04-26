FAMU Class of 2021 discusses what their in-person graduation ceremony means to them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth and final FAMU in-person graduation finished Sunday morning giving the students a chance to end their careers with a sense of normalcy and setting them up for life after school.

The final graduation ceremony meant one final walk, and one final moment of celebration for the FAMU Class of 2021 to commemorate an experience and a year they will never forget.

“I’m happy, I’m blessed, I’m grateful that we can and even my family was able to see me,” expressed new FAMU graduate Shania Martin.

This weekend proved to be a moment of finality for the FAMU Class of 2021, which is something students say they didn’t think they would be able to do.

“When we converted to only online it was a little saddening because you know you miss the campus life,” explained Martin. “You know you can sit there and take the classes but you don’t realize what you miss until it’s gone.”

“I worked hard, I was a transfer student. I transferred and went through a whole lot of struggles and then corona came and changed the game and half my time at FAMU was virtual and which takes away a lot of the experience,” said new FAMU graduatw Tykeem McCray.

So for some students the in-person graduation presented a chance to celebrate with loved ones.

“It really means a lot because I don’t see my family all the time so for them to come here and see me walk the stage and to be in that crowd, to be in that atmosphere was really good,” exclaimed Martin.

For others, they say the precautions of graduation takes away their moment.

“It’s just like corona, corona, corona, corona everywhere you go and I feel like that overshadowed my graduation,” explained McCray.

But McCray says he is very grateful for the opportunity.

“But it’s cool because I looked at the bigger picture and I said I graduated and I’m able to invite four of my loved ones to an in-person graduation while other people weren’t able to and had to do virtual so I try to be grateful,” shared McCray.

The new grads taking their leave from a university that wants to show their students they matter.

“We care about them you know we really do care about their success here and in the next phases of their lives,” explained FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson. “So if they just understand that then everything else will take care of itself.”

Some of the students said the journey was rough and at times unending but they feel that the experience has prepared them for anything life could possibly will throw at them.

Doctor Robinson says he believes this weekend’s ceremonies were a success and he was happy to see the students’ gratitude.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.