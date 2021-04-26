Former Liberty County sheriff dies

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Sunday, LCSO said on its Facebook page that retired Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell died Saturday.

The sheriff’s office described Revell as legendary. He was 94.

LCSO says Revell’s funeral arrangements have been set for Wednesday, April 28, at First Baptist Church of Bristol. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon. The church’s address is 10677 Michaux Road, Bristol.

It’s with great sadness that we inform the citizens of Liberty County, that legendary Retired Sheriff Harrell Wood... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 25, 2021

