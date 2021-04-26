Advertisement

Former Liberty County sheriff dies

The sheriff’s office described Harrell Wood Revell as legendary. He was 94.
The sheriff’s office described Harrell Wood Revell as legendary. He was 94.(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Sunday, LCSO said on its Facebook page that retired Sheriff Harrell Wood Revell died Saturday.

The sheriff’s office described Revell as legendary. He was 94.

LCSO says Revell’s funeral arrangements have been set for Wednesday, April 28, at First Baptist Church of Bristol. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon. The church’s address is 10677 Michaux Road, Bristol.

It’s with great sadness that we inform the citizens of Liberty County, that legendary Retired Sheriff Harrell Wood...

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO on scene at ‘serious’ traffic crash
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Leon County Booking Report: April 25, 2021

Latest News

The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a truck fire on I-10 Monday morning.
Truck fire reported on I-10, Tallahassee Fire Department says
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
FSU to choose Thrasher’s replacement by end of May
Leon County Booking Report: April 26, 2021