Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen bank card at a First Commerce Credit Union.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used a stolen bank card at a First Commerce Credit Union.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos from the credit union, located on Capital Circle NW, on Facebook Monday morning.

If you recognize him or have any information for LCSO, reach out to the investigating deputy at 850-606-3475. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Can you identify this person? He is seen on camera using a victim's card at First Commerce Credit Union on Capital...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 26, 2021

