Local vaccine sites weigh in on J&J vaccine resuming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved for use once again following a nearly two-week pause on the vaccine due to possible side effects.

According to the Center for Disease Control, over 230 million people have been vaccinated. However, six cases of rare blood clots were reported, and it was believed they were linked to the J&J vaccine.

Now that the CDC and the FDA have approved use of the brand again, local health officials are sharing their excitement about the one-dose vaccine returning.

“We’re hoping to pick up where we left off,” said CEO of the Bond Community Health Center Dr. Temple Robinson.

Robinson said the CDC and the FDA did everything right when it comes to halting the use of the J&J. Now that it has been determined that the benefits outweigh the risks, she doesn’t believe it should detour people from still getting vaccinated.

“We’re very fortunate, we’ve got three vaccines. Pick one and get one,” Robinson said.

The “one and done” vaccine was a popular choice among the community before the pause because it offers the convenience of the one shot and only requires one trip for patients struggling to make it back for a second dose.

The Al Lawson center was among the few vaccination sites that offered this vaccine for a limited time before the pause. The site is currently only offering the Moderna vaccine.

Two participants leaving the vaccine site said that they had already decided on Moderna before Johnson and Johnson was released, so the return of the vaccine doesn’t impact them much.

Felicia Miles, who is now fully vaccinated, said she does believe that being vaccinated, and the brand you choose is up to each individual and the decision should be made based off of research.

“I’m not going to encourage, but I won’t discourage, everyone has to make this decision for themselves,” Miles said.

Both Florida and Georgia Public Health Departments said that they have not decided on a date to resume administering the vaccine just yet, but Robinson asks that doubters keep in mind that most if not all medications come with some kind of risk.

“Compare it to other medications or other things that you may be taking or doing that have a substantially higher risk than clotting than the J&J. Such as hormonal birth control or birth control treatments, these types of things,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the pause has provided doctors with the knowledge of how to treat potential side effects should the arise, but still encourages people to at least choose one of the other vaccine options if they do not feel comfortable with the return of the Johnson and Johnson.

