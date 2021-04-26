Advertisement

LSCO asking public for help identifying lost bull’s owner

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a lost bull’s owner.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a lost bull's owner.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A young, dark brown bull was found Wakulla Springs Road, just north of Glover Road on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

A young, dark brown bull was found Wakulla Springs Road, just north of Glover Road on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Our livestock deputies had a COW wrangling up this young BULL. Help us find his owner! He was located on Wakulla Springs...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 26, 2021

If you know who this bull belongs to, LCSO is asking that you contact the agency at 850-606-3300 or 850-606-5800.

