Miami private school, citing debunked information, asks staff not to get COVID vaccine

By CBS Miami
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) — A private school in Miami recently asked its staff who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to hold off until the end of the school year. It, too, made mention of a policy not to employ anyone who already is vaccinated.

CBS Miami obtained a copy of the Centner Academy letter that was sent to parents, which shared inaccurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines. It called the vaccine “experimental” and mentioned “tens of thousands of women all over the world” said to be reporting “adverse reproductive issues.”

The currently available vaccines in the U.S., including those produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. They are safe and effective following trials of tens of thousands of people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those trials have shown that most people who receive a vaccine were prevented from getting COVID-19 and helped protect people from getting severely ill.

The Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System recently published an article about vaccines and reproductive health, attempting to calm fears that it is safe to become pregnant after getting vaccinated. There is no evidence, the hospital system wrote, that COVID-19 vaccines are causing early pregnancy loss or fertility problems in women or men.

What is true, however, is that unvaccinated pregnant women have an increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, doctors said.

“If you become sick with the virus while pregnant, your chances of needing intensive care and a ventilator are higher. This can put your unborn child at higher risk for a preterm birth. Risks are even greater for pregnant women of color,” according to the Henry Ford Health System.

The school and its cofounder, Leila Centner, provided no evidence in its letter to back up the claims.

Centner required employees to fill out a “confidential” form to say whether they had received a vaccine, according to The New York Times. If a person responded inaccuracy, the school could take legal actions, the news outlet reported, citing a letter sent to staff.

The Times reported Centner and her husband, David Centner, recently welcomed antivaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak to students. He was banned from Instagram earlier this year for spreading vaccine misinformation.

In a statement to CBS Miami, the school reiterated inaccurate information that had been sent to parents: “We’re doing what we think is in the best interest of the children because children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 CBS Miami. All rights reserved.

