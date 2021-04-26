Rebuild Florida offering pop-up locations for residents impacted by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners still struggling from Hurricane Michael can apply for help from the state. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program back in January. This week, the program is offering mobile pop-up locations for residents to apply for assistance in person.

· April 28, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library Carrabelle – 311 St. James Ave Carrabelle, FL 32322 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. EST

· April 30, 2021 - Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program has more than $246 million in funding to help those impacted by the hurricane. Applications for assistance can be found through the Rebuild mobile app, online at RebuildFlorida.gov, or in-person at one of this week’s pop-up locations.

