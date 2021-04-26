Advertisement

Rebuild Florida offering pop-up locations for residents impacted by Hurricane Michael

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael litters the ground in Mexico Beach, Fla. A year after Hurricane Michael, Bay County, Florida, is still in crisis. Thousands are homeless, medical care and housing are at a premium, and domestic violence is increasing. Michael was among the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in the United States. This summer, county officials unveiled a blueprint to rebuild. Among their ideas: Use shipping containers and 3-D technology to build new houses and offer signing bonuses to lure new doctors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners still struggling from Hurricane Michael can apply for help from the state. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened applications for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program back in January. This week, the program is offering mobile pop-up locations for residents to apply for assistance in person.

· April 28, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library Carrabelle – 311 St. James Ave Carrabelle, FL 32322 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. EST

· April 30, 2021 - Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program has more than $246 million in funding to help those impacted by the hurricane. Applications for assistance can be found through the Rebuild mobile app, online at RebuildFlorida.gov, or in-person at one of this week’s pop-up locations.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO on scene at ‘serious’ traffic crash
The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Leon County Booking Report: April 25, 2021

Latest News

Farmers across South Georgia are working to clean up the damage left behind in the wake of this...
Some South Georgia farmers face harvest loss following weekend storms
The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O’Neal.
Retired Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant passes away
A Bainbridge woman has been reunited with her dog after it ran away nearly a month ago,...
Bainbridge woman reunited with dog nearly a month after it ran away
A private school in Miami recently asked its staff who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to...
Miami private school, citing debunked information, asks staff not to get COVID vaccine
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved for use once again, following a nearly two...
Local vaccine sites weigh in on J&J vaccine resuming