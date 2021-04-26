Advertisement

Retired Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant passes away

The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O’Neal.
The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O'Neal.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O’Neal. O’Neal’s passing was announced on the department’s Facebook page Monday evening.

O’Neal was a third-generation fire fighter and served as the Training Lieutenant for an extensive period of time during his 40-year career at VFD.

“He was a friend, mentor and leader to several firefighters during his time with us,” the department wrote.

O’Neal’s viewing will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. this Saturday at Carson McLane funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carson McLane Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

The O’Neal family wishes for any donations to be made to Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation in honor of O’Neal.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of retired Valdosta Fire Lieutenant John Robert O'Neal. John was a...

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

