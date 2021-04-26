Advertisement

Second dose denial: Leon DOH says residents are missing second vaccine appointments

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Health experts are seeing millions of people opting out of their second COVID-19 shot. That, they say, isn’t going to work to get the pandemic behind us.

The CDC is reporting that about eight percent of Americans skipped their second dose of the vaccine.

The Department of Health is seeing people in Leon County miss appointments for their second dose. Health experts said the second dose is the only way the vaccines are more than 90 percent effective.

At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, executives said about three percent of people there skipped second dose appointments. While that’s better than the national average, doctors say the only way to reach herd immunity is if that number is closer to zero.

“Getting vaccinated is the key,” said TMH Chief Integration Officer Dean Watson. “If we do not do that, if we do not get at least 70 percent of our population vaccinated, this will drag on. Nobody wants this to drag on. For the health of our community, we need everyone to step in, get your shot.”

One important thing to note is that doctors say it is still beneficial and important to get the second dose, even if it’s late.

There are several places people can go around town to get it, either at a retail pharmacy or at a federally-supported site.

Leon County did also release an interactive map showing all the locations which have vaccine availability, which can be found by clicking here.

