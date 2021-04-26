Tallahassee-Leon County Task Force grants to educate communities about COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vaccine roll out continues in the Big Bend, but local organizations say the numbers still aren’t high enough to put the pandemic behind us.

The Tallahassee-Leon County Task Force is giving out grants to churches and community groups to spur more education efforts.

25 different organizations and churches are receiving a mini grant of $2500. That money is meant to go towards hosting events to educate people about the vaccine, especially among minorities.

The Minority Outreach Taskforce has held three vaccine drive thus far, but turnout has been a challenge. The group is hoping that these education efforts will help people feel safe getting the vaccine.

Members said the idea is education efforts like this can go along way when it comes from a trusted source

“People know their community, they know their people. Pastors know their congregates. Community centers know their people that they deal with in the community on a daily basis,” said task force Project Manager Elaine Bryant.

Task Force members said more than 100 local groups applied for the grant. The plan is that they host these events and follow it with an actual vaccine drive.

The grants were just awarded last week, and they’re hoping one of the groups has their first this weekend or next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.