Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest in the July 2020 shooting of 16-year-old Joshua Purcell.

TPD says they have arrested 19-year-old Danquies Anderson in connection to the shooting that happened on July 15, 2020 in the 500 block of West Orange Avenue.

According to officials, interviews with witnesses to the shooting led authorities to learn that Purcell and the two witnesses were on their way to confront a brother of Anderson’s after the two witnesses were involved in a physical altercation with Anderson and an un-named person.

Arrest records say the two witnesses told Purcell about the fight and he became angry, promising immediate action against Anderson.

TPD says one of the witnesses told them they placed a handgun in a backpack and the three began walking towards Anderson’s residence on Tuskegee Street.

Authorities say Purcell began an Instagram Live video as they were approaching the neighborhood and, according to officials, it was said in the video that they had a gun among the three of them, but they only wished for a physical fight and were calling out Anderson in the video, asking him to come meet them for a fight.

Police records say the shooting was caught on video as well. According to officials, the two witnesses were about 120 feet away from where the shooting took place.

Police say they interviewed multiple members of Anderson’s family, all who said that Danquies Anderson was not at the residence at the time of the shooting.

TPD says they were told by one of Anderson’s brother that Anderson had admitted to committing the shooting.

Police say when they interviewed Anderson, he originally told them he had only fired warning shots, but changed his story when officials confronted him with evidence gathered at the scene.

Anderson has been charged with second-degree homicide murder.

