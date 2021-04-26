Truck fire reported on I-10, Tallahassee Fire Department says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a truck fire on I-10 Monday morning. According to TFD, crews from Stations Nine and 16 responded to the truck fire on I-10 west, near mile marker 206.

“Expect some delays westbound,” TFD wrote in its Facebook post.

TFD posted about the fire on its Facebook page around 11:25 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s online traffic map, troopers responded to the vehicle fire around 10:23 a.m. Monday. Florida 511′s online traffic map says as of noon Monday, the right shoulder was still blocked in the area of the fire.

Crews from Stations 9 and 16 responded to a vehicle fire on I-10 this morning @ mile marker 206. Expect some delays westbound. Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.