Advertisement

Woman saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney

A registered organ donor who never imagined she would donate while living met the person whose...
A registered organ donor who never imagined she would donate while living met the person whose life she saved during National Donate Life Month in a heartwarming reunion.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A registered organ donor who never imagined she would donate while living met the person whose life she saved during National Donate Life Month in a heartwarming reunion.

“I was nervous but I was also very happy to finally meet him,” said Becky Smith, a surgical technician at South Georgia Medical Center and a health services management technician for Moody Air Force Base.

Smith said when she found out about her coworker’s husband and his condition, she wanted to step in and help.

“I found out through bloodwork that I was in stage 5 renal failure and it was kind of a shock to me,” said Timothy Daugherty.

It all started with leg pain in 2017. Daugherty decided to see a doctor.

He was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which occurs when the kidneys develop scar tissue that begins to impact the filters within the kidneys.

There are treatment options, but in severe cases, a kidney transplant is needed.

“Pretty much the whole time I just kept my faith in God and knew one day it would come, and it did,” said Daugherty.

A husband, father, at only 28 years old, Daugherty feared he wouldn’t find a donor.

“The first stuff was first to see if you are blood match, the second step is a 24-hour urine collection,” explained Smith.

The process took about a year.

On March 5, nearly five years after Daugherty’s diagnosis, they both underwent the surgery for a kidney transplant.

Smith had always been a registered organ donor, but never imagined it would happen while she was living.

“She did save my life, I’m very grateful,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty’s advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation and needs a transplant is to have faith.

Organ donations, except for kidneys, occur after someone has passed away.

One donor can save eight lives and improve the lives of dozens more. To become a registered organ and tissue donor, you can visit Donate Life Georgia website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO on scene at ‘serious’ traffic crash
The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Leon County Booking Report: April 25, 2021

Latest News

The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O’Neal.
Retired Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant passes away
A Bainbridge woman has been reunited with her dog after it ran away nearly a month ago,...
Bainbridge woman reunited with dog nearly a month after it ran away
A private school in Miami recently asked its staff who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to...
Miami private school, citing debunked information, asks staff not to get COVID vaccine
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved for use once again, following a nearly two...
Local vaccine sites weigh in on J&J vaccine resuming