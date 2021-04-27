Advertisement

2020 Census results could mean positive changes for Florida

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results from the 2020 Census could mean positive changes for Florida.

The state’s population increased by 14.6 percent in the last 10 years. This growth means the state will get one more seat in the U.S. House.

According to the Census Bureau, a formula called the ‘Method of Equal Proportions’ is used to determine how many congressional seats a state has.

The state’s growth could also mean more money from the federal government but state officials said we won’t know more until the end of summer.

“We can expect to get more details in august and certainly no later than the end of September so those are the months that we’re keying in on now because that will tell us how much more the state has gotten,” Coordinator of the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, Amy Baker said.

Around the country, Texas had the largest increase in population and will gain two more congressional seats.

Related story: US population slows to smallest gain since Depression

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

