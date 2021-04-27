2021 NFL Draft Preview: Miami Dolphins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins held the third overall pick after a trade with the Houston Texans.

However, in late March, the Dolphins dealt that pick to the San Francisco 49ers, who most believe are expected to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

But, Miami General Manager Chris Grier says don’t feel bad for the Dolphins: They got a haul in return. The Phins still have the sixth and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft, first round selections in 2022 and 2023 plus a third-round pick in 2022.

When asked if there would be any regrets with the team’s trade, Grier’s short answer is, “No.”

“You make a move like we did and a move to get back up, we’re very comfortable where we are but we’ll always evaluate it and drafts change as you know, people fall for reasons unknown or people select players for their roster based on their needs so we’re comfortable where we are, we feel very good where we are and we won’t have any regrets,” he said.

Ahead of Thursday, the Dolphins have the following picks:

First round: 6, 18

Second round: 36, 50

Third round: 81

Fifth round: 156

Seventh round: 231, 244

