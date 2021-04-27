Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft Preview: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts to a touchdown during the second half of...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts to a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins held the third overall pick after a trade with the Houston Texans.

However, in late March, the Dolphins dealt that pick to the San Francisco 49ers, who most believe are expected to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

But, Miami General Manager Chris Grier says don’t feel bad for the Dolphins: They got a haul in return. The Phins still have the sixth and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft, first round selections in 2022 and 2023 plus a third-round pick in 2022.

When asked if there would be any regrets with the team’s trade, Grier’s short answer is, “No.”

“You make a move like we did and a move to get back up, we’re very comfortable where we are but we’ll always evaluate it and drafts change as you know, people fall for reasons unknown or people select players for their roster based on their needs so we’re comfortable where we are, we feel very good where we are and we won’t have any regrets,” he said.

Ahead of Thursday, the Dolphins have the following picks:

  • First round: 6, 18
  • Second round: 36, 50
  • Third round: 81
  • Fifth round: 156
  • Seventh round: 231, 244

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield

Latest News

2021 NFL Draft Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (12) runs onto the field with his teammates before the NFL...
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers