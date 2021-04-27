4 COVID-19 vaccine sites coming to Suwannee County this weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend, four COVID-19 vaccine sites will be set up in Suwannee County, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The sites will be open Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
No appointments are necessary and anyone over 18-years-old is eligible to be vaccinated.
The sites will be located at:
- Advent Christian Village – Main Parking Lot - 10680 Dowling Park Dr, Live Oak, FL 32060
- Dollar General Market in Branford – 514 US 27, Branford, FL 32008
- Walmart – 6868 US 129, Live Oak, FL 32060
- South Oaks Square Parking Lot – 1524 Ohio Avenue South, Live Oak, FL 32064
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.