As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces while outside unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Despite these updated CDC guidelines, the Leon County government announced in a press release that the county’s mask mandate will not change.

“The State of Florida has the highest number of reported COVID-19 variant cases in the nation, and Leon County’s percent positivity rate remains elevated at 4.48%, a three-week consecutive increase,” the county wrote. “Additionally, Governor DeSantis today extended Florida’s state of emergency because “COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents.””

“With more vaccinations occurring every day, we are all eager to be done with the pandemic, but it’s not yet done with us,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor in the press release. “The new CDC guidance reinforces what we know: outdoor gatherings can be safe, and indoor gatherings can lead to the spread of COVID-19. Right now we need to be vigilant and stay safe, wear our masks in indoor spaces, and follow the guidance of public health experts. Face coverings continue to protect the most vulnerable amongst us as we work to increase vaccinations and defeat this virus.”

