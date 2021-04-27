City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be appealing the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on Marsy’s Law; the appeals court had ruled that it does apply to police officers, allowing their identities to remain secret in officer-involved shootings.

The City of Tallahassee has released a statement on its intent to ask for a review from the Florida Supreme Court on the First DCA’s Marsy’s Law decision.

The statement from City Attorney Cassandra Jackson reads:

“The City of Tallahassee intends to seek review before the Florida Supreme Court of the First District Court of Appeal’s April 6, 2021, decision finding that police officers, while performing their public duties, are to be afforded the protections of Marsy’s Law. This case is one of great public importance to the State of Florida in its appellate level interpretation of Article 1, Section 16 of the Florida Constitution (Marsy’s Law). With respect for the Court’s opinion and appreciation of the difficult work performed by police officers every day, the decision has far-reaching implications related to public transparency and is deserving of final review by Florida’s highest court.”

The First DCA decision reversed the trial court’s decision, in which a Leon County Circuit Court Judge had ruled that police officers could not be protected by Marsy’s Law while acting in their official capacities.

In the trial court order, Judge Charles Dodson wrote that the officers were not seeking protection from the “would-be accuseds,” but rather from “possible retribution for their on-duty actions from unknown persons in the community.”

Judge Dodson wrote that protection is outside the scope of Marsy’s Law, but an appellate court disagreed with his finding.

The First DCA overturned Dodson, ruling that a police officer meets the definition of a crime victim under Marsy’s Law “when a crime suspect threatens the officer with deadly force, placing the officer in fear for his life. That the officer acts in self-defense to that threat does not defeat the officer’s status as a crime victim.”

That decision means that in an officer-involved shooting, the officer’s identity would be kept confidential, as part of the protections afforded to a victim of a crime.

The City has not filed the appeal yet; it has 30 days from the appellate decision to file, with a deadline of May 6.

