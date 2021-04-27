Early Co. tornado hit home with family inside

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Two tornadoes hit Early County this weekend causing damage to at least two homes.

One of those is located off Highway 39 in Blakely. It is now missing part of its roof.

“The children got in the bathroom. It was in the hall. It started slamming on the outside, noise picked up and seven seconds later, it was as quiet as it could be,” described homeowner Olin Thomas.

There are downed trees all across Thomas’s yard that people were working to clear Monday. He said they have a plan to move forward with the house as well.

“They got to redo a lot of the interior, it’s mostly water damage in there. We got to get the roof on first because we don’t want the rain to come in,” Thomas explained.

Despite a road of hard work ahead, Thomas is in good spirits, perhaps, because he knows things could have turned out differently.

“Absolutely. I had three grandchildren in there. My wife, son and his wife. The Lord blessed us there. He always has, always will,” Thomas said gratefully.

Early County officials said Thomas’s home will be the last in Early County to have its power restored.

