Advertisement

Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away

By WCTV Staff, Ryan Kelly and Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes has passed away. He was 33.

Mike Coe, a coach at Madison County High School where Hayes attended, confirmed Hayes’ passing to WCTV late Monday evening.

Hayes was suffering from Stage 3 liver disease and was moved into hospice in Valdosta last week.

Hayes was drafted out of FSU in the sixth round of the 2008 draft by Tampa Bay, where he played four seasons before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2012. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars the next season.

Hayes is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
Leon County Booking Report: April 26, 2021

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (12) runs onto the field with his teammates before the NFL...
2021 NFL Draft Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Parker Messick tossed six scoreless innings against Georgia Tech Friday
‘Noles 9: Parker Messick emerging as ACC Pitcher of the Year frontrunner, more notes
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
FSU basketball adds Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher
Florida State's James Ramsey celebrates after his unearned run following a throwing error by...
Rammer Wreck: Florida State baseball great to coach against Tribe for first time this weekend