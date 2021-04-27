Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes has passed away. He was 33.

Mike Coe, a coach at Madison County High School where Hayes attended, confirmed Hayes’ passing to WCTV late Monday evening.

Hayes was suffering from Stage 3 liver disease and was moved into hospice in Valdosta last week.

Hayes was drafted out of FSU in the sixth round of the 2008 draft by Tampa Bay, where he played four seasons before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2012. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars the next season.

Hayes is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

