Advertisement

FWC introducing new rules for invasive, high-risk reptile ownership

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk reptile ownership rules beginning Thursday.(GIM)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk reptile ownership rules beginning Thursday, the commission announced in a press release.

According to FWC, beginning April 29, owners of green iguanas and tegus must microchip their pets. “This helps keep them safe while also protecting Florida ecosystems,” FWC wrote.

To assist with this microchipping process, FWC will be holding “Tag Your Reptile Day” events throughout the state to offer free pet green iguana or tegu microchipping. Owners may bring up to 5 pet tegus or green iguanas, and that event schedule can be found by clicking here.

Current owners also must apply for a permit to own these animals by July 28, which can be done by clicking here.

Additionally, people or businesses in possession of the newly-listed prohibited reptiles for commercial sale use have until July 28 to liquidate their inventory. Only green iguanas or tegus possessed by qualifying entities under a limited exception commercial use permit will be able to possess them for commercial use.

These new rules were approved by commissioners back in February.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield

Latest News

Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged
Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are...
Valdosta launches first on-demand public transit
Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.
Warnock to ring in 100 days in office