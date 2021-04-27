FWC introducing new rules for invasive, high-risk reptile ownership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk reptile ownership rules beginning Thursday, the commission announced in a press release.

According to FWC, beginning April 29, owners of green iguanas and tegus must microchip their pets. “This helps keep them safe while also protecting Florida ecosystems,” FWC wrote.

To assist with this microchipping process, FWC will be holding “Tag Your Reptile Day” events throughout the state to offer free pet green iguana or tegu microchipping. Owners may bring up to 5 pet tegus or green iguanas, and that event schedule can be found by clicking here.

Current owners also must apply for a permit to own these animals by July 28, which can be done by clicking here.

Additionally, people or businesses in possession of the newly-listed prohibited reptiles for commercial sale use have until July 28 to liquidate their inventory. Only green iguanas or tegus possessed by qualifying entities under a limited exception commercial use permit will be able to possess them for commercial use.

These new rules were approved by commissioners back in February.

