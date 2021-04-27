Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and...
A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees the park's design, is considering changes to the park's deeply contentious features honoring the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)(Ron Harris | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders is proposing changes to address criticism of its Old South legacy.

Under the proposals, Stone Mountain park would publicly acknowledge that it was once a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags on the grounds and remove the carving from its park logo.

Park CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park’s board on Monday. The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year.

