Gordon Street in Valdosta closed due to emergency repair

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A portion of Gordon Street near Hightower Street will be closed until further notice due to an emergency repair, the City of Valdosta announced Tuesday evening.

Crews will be on site to determine the cause of the road issue, pictured below, and extent of repairs needed.

A portion of Gordon Street near Hightower Street will be closed until further notice due to an...
A portion of Gordon Street near Hightower Street will be closed until further notice due to an emergency repair(City of Valdosta)

“Please be patient as we work to make repairs to the road and avoid the area,” the City asked. According to the City, traffic control and devices have been placed in the area.

For questions regarding the closure, you can the call the city’s engineering department, (229) 259-3530.

