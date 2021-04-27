Gordon Street in Valdosta closed due to emergency repair

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A portion of Gordon Street near Hightower Street will be closed until further notice due to an emergency repair, the City of Valdosta announced Tuesday evening.

Crews will be on site to determine the cause of the road issue, pictured below, and extent of repairs needed.

“Please be patient as we work to make repairs to the road and avoid the area,” the City asked. According to the City, traffic control and devices have been placed in the area.

For questions regarding the closure, you can the call the city’s engineering department, (229) 259-3530.

