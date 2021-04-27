GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. (KMGH) - Police appear to be caught on camera laughing at the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

The arrest took place last summer about an hour north of Denver in the city of Loveland.

An attorney for the woman said officers were watching body cam video of the arrest while her client, Karen Garner, sat in a holding cell.

Garner’s arrest was captured on body camera. She was pushed to the ground three times.

“It’s like live TV,” one officer said.

Newly released video shows officers watching the body camera video.

At several points during the hourlong video, they laugh, fist bump and joke about the incident.

“I was like, ‘All right, let’s wrestle, girl.’ ... I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old to the ground,” an officer said.

A lawsuit filed against Loveland Police alleged Garner had multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and fractured arm.

In the video, officers seem to acknowledge she was hurt.

“Ready for the pop. Hear the pop? What did you pop? I think it was her shoulder,” an officer said.

Sarah Schielke, Garner’s attorney, said the woman was in custody for several hours before she received any medical attention.

“What’s going on at this police department for somebody to act like this? What’s wrong with their culture? You have to see it to believe it, right?” Schielke said. “And when you do see it, you know, I’ll tell you this is very much what I suspected was going on.”

Loveland police could not provide any further comment.

The chief earlier this month said he just found out about the incident when the lawsuit was filed.

“We did not have that information about the serious bodily injury allegations until yesterday,” Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said.

He promised a thorough investigation. The district attorney and Fort Collins Police are looking into it.

“Leave no stone unturned. It’s very important to do that,” Ticer said. “Public trust and law enforcement have to go together. Anytime that fractures, that is a situation that is disappointing.”

The situation started when Garner, who has dementia, tried walking out of Walmart with $14 worth of merchandise.

Schielke said an engineer enhanced that booking room audio to make it easier to hear.

She said the conversation happened while her was client sitting a few feet away.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.