‘It’s the right thing for all of us to do’: LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna gets COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna received his first COVID-19 vaccine at the Leon County Health Department with assistance from the Tallahassee Fire Department.

In a video posted to the LCS Facebook page, Hanna admitted that he hadn’t even received a flu shot before, “not because I don’t believe in it, but because I never felt the need” but would get this shot once all the LCS employees were able to, “Not only for myself, but for this community and our country to get through this crisis.”

Hanna said, “So thankful for all the folks at the Health Department for getting everybody in our community vaccinated, along with the Tallahassee Fire Department, big shoutout to them for all their hard efforts over the last several months.”

Hanna’s mother, Joan, who he called his “nurse” of “56 years” was volunteering for the Health Department Tuesday and watched.

You can watch the video below:

