Madison Co. High reacts to passing of former player Geno Hayes

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A linebacker has left a legacy in Madison County. Geno Hayes died this week of liver disease. He was just 33 years old.

The Greenville native and Florida State Seminole went on to play seven years in the NFL.

Hayes’ high school Head Coach Mike Coe said he’s left a legacy and lessons for the kids. What his coaches remember the most is his smile and how hard he worked..

The example he’s leaving here.. they say even if you’re not the biggest or the strongest.. if you work hard.. you can go great things.

Before making hits in garnet and gold, or stepping in to teal and black, the Madison County High School football field is where it all began.

“I’m almost 30 years into this thing and I’ve never coached one that had the instincts that he had,” said Coe.

Coe remembers Hayes for his hard work and dedication day in and day out.

sot franklin carroll // former head coach

“We were scrimmaging or whatever, he played just like he’d play on Friday night,” recalled former MCHS Head Coach Franklin Carroll. “You could always count on that.”

Rod Williams, former Defensive Coordinator at MCHS, said, “It didn’t matter if we were at the beginning of practice or at the end of practice, if it was up to him, he was going to win that rep. And he was going to have fun doing it, and bring the rest of the team with him.”

Hayes hit the field in 2001, ending his freshman year with a state title. He was a gifted athlete, but driven by the love of the game.

Carroll described, “He was a real team guy, loved his teammates, loved his team and loved his coaches.”

“That’s what high school sports should be about, he just made it fun,” added Coe.

Hayes’ coaches and friends are remembering one last lesson the linebacker leaves.

“It’s a lot more than just football,” said Williams. “It’s about living life and enjoying life in the time that we have.”

The coaches told WCTV that as much as he loved football, he always knew there was more to life, and that’s the message they hope their current players can learn.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.