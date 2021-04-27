Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Fla. private school discourages teachers from getting COVID-19 vaccines
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech