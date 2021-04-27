Regal Cinemas reopening in Tallahassee on May 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall is set to reopen on May 21, according to the theater chain’s website.

Currently, nine out of the 44 Regal Cinemas locations across Florida have reopened. All of the locations will be open by May 21, including the one at 1501 Governor’s Square Boulevard in Tallahassee.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” Regal’s website says. “As we re-open our theatres, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees.”

The following Regal locations are currently open in Florida:

Fort Myers, Regal Belltower & ScreenX

Gainesville, Regal Butler Town Center

Gainesville, Regal Celebration Pointe & RPX

Hollywood, Regal Oakwood

Orlando, Regal Pointe Orlando 4DX & IMAX

Royal Palm Beach, Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX

Kissimmee, Regal The Loop & RPX

Orlando, Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX

Winter Park, Regal Winter Park Village & RPX

To read more about Regal’s safety measures as theaters reopen, follow this link.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.