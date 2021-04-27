Advertisement

Regal Cinemas reopening in Tallahassee on May 21

FILE PHOTO: The Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall is set to reopen on May 21, according...
FILE PHOTO: The Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall is set to reopen on May 21, according to the theater chain’s website.(WCJB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall is set to reopen on May 21, according to the theater chain’s website.

Currently, nine out of the 44 Regal Cinemas locations across Florida have reopened. All of the locations will be open by May 21, including the one at 1501 Governor’s Square Boulevard in Tallahassee.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” Regal’s website says. “As we re-open our theatres, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees.”

The following Regal locations are currently open in Florida:

  • Fort Myers, Regal Belltower & ScreenX
  • Gainesville, Regal Butler Town Center
  • Gainesville, Regal Celebration Pointe & RPX
  • Hollywood, Regal Oakwood
  • Orlando, Regal Pointe Orlando 4DX & IMAX
  • Royal Palm Beach, Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX
  • Kissimmee, Regal The Loop & RPX
  • Orlando, Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX
  • Winter Park, Regal Winter Park Village & RPX

To read more about Regal’s safety measures as theaters reopen, follow this link.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

City of Tallahassee to appeal DCA Marsy’s Law decision to Florida Supreme Court
A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and...
Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes
Leon County Booking Report: April 27, 2021
What’s Brewing? April 27, 2021