Advertisement

Some South Georgia farmers face harvest loss following weekend storms

Farmers across South Georgia are working to clean up the damage left behind in the wake of this...
Farmers across South Georgia are working to clean up the damage left behind in the wake of this weekend’s storms.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Park, Ga. (WALB) - Farmers across South Georgia are working to clean up the damage left behind in the wake of this weekend’s storms.

Many growers are dealing with the loss of their crops.

Farmers in the area on Monday were busy dealing with the devastating loss of their harvest.

“Here we are with another season of ups and downs and it’s certainly a down Monday for some of our producers,” said Gary Black, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Crews from the Georgia Department of Agriculture worked to assess the situation and damage from the weekend’s storms.

Images from the crop fields in Lake Park, belonging to Tycor Farms show some of the damge. Owner and operator Brian Corbett described the situation as awful.

Crops impacted include cabbage, bell peppers, eggplant and squash.

Corbett said it was their picking time, and now it’ll be pushed back for a few weeks.

Lowndes County and Echols Emergency Management directors said they experienced mostly hail in the area.

“First call is going to be their insurance agents, very likely. Working their extension service and we have our commodities specialist working with them, gathering data,” said Black.

Black said the business day after a storm is a very busy one for farmers. They have to analyze the impact, save what’s salvageable and sometimes even replant the crops.

Black said they don’t have any reports of livestock or poultry affected, just crops and field damage.

“This is a bad situation, this kind of event, although, almost every year we see them, particularly from the heavy rain standpoints,” said Black.

It’s a challenge farmers encounter every year.

Black said some crops actually benefit from the rain, however, when it’s excessive, that’s when it interrupts the growing cycle.

“Overall, those that have been impacted severely, we just kind of hope and pray the Lord provides a way for us to get through this season 2021 and be a good Georgia growth food and vegetable season for most of our producers,” said Black.

Black said it is too soon to know how much of an economic impact this storm caused, especially since we are just at the beginning of the season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO on scene at ‘serious’ traffic crash
The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission
Leon County Booking Report: April 25, 2021

Latest News

The Valdosta Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired VFD Lieutenant John Robert O’Neal.
Retired Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant passes away
A Bainbridge woman has been reunited with her dog after it ran away nearly a month ago,...
Bainbridge woman reunited with dog nearly a month after it ran away
A private school in Miami recently asked its staff who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to...
Miami private school, citing debunked information, asks staff not to get COVID vaccine
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved for use once again, following a nearly two...
Local vaccine sites weigh in on J&J vaccine resuming