TPD asking public for help locating missing man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

James Darrell Baker, 63, was last seen on April 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Miccosukee Road. Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hazel eyes and is balding with gray hair.

TPD said Baker was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a gray tee-shirt.

If you have any information regarding Baker’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

