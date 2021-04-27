Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing man

Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a...
Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hazel eyes and is balding with gray hair.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

James Darrell Baker, 63, was last seen on April 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Miccosukee Road. Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hazel eyes and is balding with gray hair.

Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a...
Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hazel eyes and is balding with gray hair.(Tallahassee Police Department)

TPD said Baker was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a gray tee-shirt.

If you have any information regarding Baker’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding James' whereabouts please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield

Latest News

Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk...
FWC introducing new rules for invasive, high-risk reptile ownership
Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are...
Valdosta launches first on-demand public transit
Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.
Warnock to ring in 100 days in office