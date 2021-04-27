Advertisement

Valdosta launches first on-demand public transit

Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are...
Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are there to serve Valdostans.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are there to serve Valdostans. And you can’t beat the price.

Your first 10 rides are free until July 1, and they are only $2 each after that.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the official launch of their new on-demand public transportation.

“I’m beyond excited, it’s been a long day coming to provide public transit to our citizens,” said Mark Barber, city manager.

Affordable, efficient, and convenient, and for only $2, you can go anywhere within the city limits.

Barber said it’s something discussed in the community for years but didn’t find the right fit until Via, River North Transit’s service, came along.

“We are unique in the fact we are not large enough to have that traditional public transit system that people usually think of, but we are large enough th

Of the seven vehicles, two are handicap accessible.

All drivers are hired by VIA and trained, and VIA collects data from rides.

Barber says this is a trial run period, af there is a high demand, new service may be added.

For now, you can book a ride Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service can be requested or scheduled through the app “Valdosta On-Demand’ or by calling customer service at (229) 441-2940.

“I see so much growth, I see some much goodness coming from this for the city of Valdosta,” said Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, who encourages everyone to use the service, and says that face masks are required.

There are In-app wellness checks, regular vehicle cleaning, and limited capacity inside for COVID

“Use it to go to the grocery store, use it to go shopping, use it to go to the library.. use it to go to school, use to go visit a friend,” said Tooley.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV has learned that former Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno...
Former FSU, Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes passes away
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Leon County deputies looking for suspect using stolen bank card
Danquies Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting of...
Tallahassee Police arrest 19-year-old for summer shooting death of Leon High student
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of what it says is a “serious”...
WCSO responds to ‘serious’ traffic crash
A 5-year-old girl is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Springfield.
Child killed in apparent murder-suicide in Springfield

Latest News

Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully-vaccinated Americans...
As CDC updates mask guidance, Leon County mask mandate to remain unchanged
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk...
FWC introducing new rules for invasive, high-risk reptile ownership
Baker is described as a white man who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.
Warnock to ring in 100 days in office