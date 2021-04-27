Valdosta launches first on-demand public transit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Those black and yellow cars around Valdosta aren’t necessarily Wildcat mascots, but they are there to serve Valdostans. And you can’t beat the price.

Your first 10 rides are free until July 1, and they are only $2 each after that.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the official launch of their new on-demand public transportation.

“I’m beyond excited, it’s been a long day coming to provide public transit to our citizens,” said Mark Barber, city manager.

Affordable, efficient, and convenient, and for only $2, you can go anywhere within the city limits.

Barber said it’s something discussed in the community for years but didn’t find the right fit until Via, River North Transit’s service, came along.

“We are unique in the fact we are not large enough to have that traditional public transit system that people usually think of, but we are large enough th

Of the seven vehicles, two are handicap accessible.

All drivers are hired by VIA and trained, and VIA collects data from rides.

Barber says this is a trial run period, af there is a high demand, new service may be added.

For now, you can book a ride Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Service can be requested or scheduled through the app “Valdosta On-Demand’ or by calling customer service at (229) 441-2940.

“I see so much growth, I see some much goodness coming from this for the city of Valdosta,” said Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, who encourages everyone to use the service, and says that face masks are required.

There are In-app wellness checks, regular vehicle cleaning, and limited capacity inside for COVID

“Use it to go to the grocery store, use it to go shopping, use it to go to the library.. use it to go to school, use to go visit a friend,” said Tooley.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.