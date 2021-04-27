Advertisement

Warnock to ring in 100 days in office

Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock's 100th day in office.
Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.

To celebrate the occasion, he will be hosting a virtual town hall.

Warnock plans to highlight his efforts since taking office.

Georgia residents are encouraged to participate and ask him questions.

A time for the townhall hasn’t been set yet, but it will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter.

