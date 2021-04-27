Warnock to ring in 100 days in office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.

To celebrate the occasion, he will be hosting a virtual town hall.

Warnock plans to highlight his efforts since taking office.

Georgia residents are encouraged to participate and ask him questions.

A time for the townhall hasn’t been set yet, but it will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter.

