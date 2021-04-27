Warnock to ring in 100 days in office
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marks Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s 100th day in office.
To celebrate the occasion, he will be hosting a virtual town hall.
Warnock plans to highlight his efforts since taking office.
Georgia residents are encouraged to participate and ask him questions.
A time for the townhall hasn’t been set yet, but it will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.