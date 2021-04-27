WCSO asking public for help identifying man wanted for theft questioning

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in questioning in regards to a theft at Walmart.

The agency posted photos of the man and his vehicle to their Facebook page.

“While the subject’s face is obscured in the photograph, perhaps the vehicle or tattoos on his will be recognizable,” WCSO wrote.

WCSO is asking that anyone with information about the man, or any other information regarding this case, to contact the agency or Detective Kenneth Miller at 850-745-7100.

